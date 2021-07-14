In recent years, most business sectors – and the way people work and play – have been subject to a significant level of digital disruption. Nowadays, people consume entertainment on digital platforms, organise video conferences with work colleagues, shop online and increasingly communicate digitally.

Gambling has also boosted its digital presence – and while brick-and-mortar casinos are still popular, online casinos have attracted a huge following, courtesy of the availability and the ease of accessibility that such entertainment offers. Online casinos also attract new players through a wide selection of games, from old favourites to new and exciting games, great odds and attractive bonuses such as free spins, loyalty schemes and no-deposit bonuses.

However, the ease of online casino accessibility doesn’t mean that players should let their guard down. Rather, players should be careful which online casinos to choose for their entertainment – based on important credentials such as a high level of trust, responsible gaming, secure deposits and withdrawals, and a strong licence.

A casino’s licence determines how safe an online casino is – because it shows how a casino is regulated. Depending on the licence that a casino has, players can know what safe and secure environment the casino offers and how serious a casino is in protecting its players.

There are various casino licences – with one of the most respected worldwide being that issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Formerly known as the Lotteries and Gaming Authority, the Malta Gaming Authority regulates gambling in Malta, including land-based and online gambling. The regulator’s aims, as listed on its official site, are to: protect minors and vulnerable persons; safeguard players’ rights; promote responsible gaming in a safe environment; ensure the integrity of games and gaming devices; and keep gaming free from criminal activities.

Through its licensing and regulating activities, the Malta Gaming Authority has set very high standards – and any operator that applies for a licence by this regulator has to fulfil strict policies and abide by strict regulations. This strict, yet business-friendly and flexible approach, has made Malta one of the world’s gaming hubs – and has made Malta’s gaming licence a gold standard in the gaming industry.

So when players want to know which are the best and safest online casinos where to enjoy themselves responsibly, they can refer to the MGA casino list – that way, they can rest assured they are spending their time and money safely.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.