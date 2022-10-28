Choosing a safe casino to play at is a prerequisite so that players can expect a healthy gambling experience and avoid the risk of being scammed. To verify the transparency of the casino, players can consult the operating licences that the casino owns, and that is where many beginners get confused about the different licensing organisations in the world of gambling.

There are a number of safe and reputable advanced gaming jurisdictions responsible for licensing online casinos at CasinoMentor, and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is one of the most trusted. and the most popular in the industry. Many good, professional, and honest casinos are operating under the supervision of this gambling safety organisation. Today's article will detail the best online casinos under Malta licence, its strict regulatory measures for casino operators, and the solutions to protect players when playing at these licensed casinos.

What is the Malta Gaming Authority?

The Malta Gaming Authority is an organisation established for the purpose of overseeing the operation and licensing of online gambling activities. The organisation's headquarters are located in Malta to manage and regulate all gambling activities that take place via remote communication and to licence gambling sites that meet the business criteria. Player safety and protection.

Malta was the first EU country to establish a law regarding online gambling, and that is why many experts appreciate how reputable the Malta Gaming Authority is in licensing casinos. Trusted online silver. The organisation has licenced many transparent casino operators from its inception to date and prevents platforms from forging the organisation's certified business licence to defraud players.

In addition to overseeing casino business and licensing gaming units, the MGA also acts as a hub for gamblers. Any gambler who engages in entertainment at MGA-licensed facilities can seek help from the organisation when facing problems with a gambling provider.

Despite operating in many different fields, the sole goal of MGA is to ensure that any online game operator with an MGA licence operates legally, fairly, and responsibly and always prioritizes player safety. At the same time, the organisation also contributes to the prevention of gambling crimes, including fraud, corruption, and money laundering, and protects vulnerable young gamblers.

History of the Malta Gaming Authority

The MGA was established in 2001 with the original name of the Lottery and Gaming Authority (LG). They are a pioneering organisation in researching and proposing legal regulations, laws, and directives in the field of more advanced technology. One of the organisation's first and most impressive pieces of legislation passed was the Gambling and Gambling Act (2001) and Chapters 400 and 438 of the Atlanta Law. These regulations were later considered the standard of the modern gambling industry and were a major effort to regulate the gambling market and lead to a healthier environment for players.

2015 marked the change of the LGA's name to what we know today, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). That makes it easier for casinos in Malta to grow stronger and attracts their online casinos to host their servers in this beautiful country to complete the licensing procedures. Currently, the licence from the MGA is considered one of the most popular and most reputable in the gambling world, both for land-based and online casinos.

How the organisation works

To select good quality casinos to licence, the Malta Gaming Authority sets out an extremely difficult and complex system of standards for casino operators. Only operators who fulfill the strict conditions and pay the required amount of fees will receive a certification licence from the organisation.

Basically, the organisation will require the casino operator to provide all relevant documents related to the operation of the casino, a full detailed business plan, details of the platform and system gaming software used, and many other documents to prove that the casino operator is not involved in fraudulent gambling activities. In addition, casino owners must also meet a minimum annual renewal fee of 25,000 EUR, mainly from fees for the establishment, a compilation of documents, opening a bank account, setting up a service provider, payment services, professional services fees, and audit-related costs, and other fees based on the managed casino's profitability.

The MGA will maintain the monitoring and supervision of the casinos for the period of the licence. If the organisation finds certified casinos in violation of the rules and regulations set forth by the MGA after receiving the licence, the licence will be revoked, and the organisation will warn players about casinos with the scam sign.

The advantages of playing at a Malta gambling licence-regulated casino

Playing at an online casino that is licensed by a reputable gambling authority like Malta is a great way to give you peace of mind that you are playing in a safe location. safe, managed in compliance with strict laws and industry standards to protect players. You will enjoy a framework and set of safety rules in place to gamble comfortably without fear of personal data, a fair gambling experience, and keep your bankroll safe.

Player protection

MGA provides absolute protection for players when playing at certified gambling sites by the organisation. More specifically, the licenced website must ensure that maximum security is maintained in the protection of the personal data and financial information of the players. The MGA monitors licensed casinos at all times to ensure that they comply with data protection legislation and that sensitive player data is entirely safe and cannot be misused.

It's not just about avoiding users' data breaches when they register with the platform, the Malta Gaming Authority also regularly checks and assesses the security of gambling sites against cyber attacks. from hackers looking to steal data. Normally, the MGA always considers online gambling platforms to have at least a gateway layer protected by 128-Bit SSL digital encryption technology before licensing. If MGA believes that the casino is incompetent in protecting player data, the licence application will be dropped, and no licence will be provided.

Fair gaming

Not only is it about ensuring the security of player data, but the MGA also monitors the operation of casino games to ensure that everything happens in the fairness and interests of the players at all times. prioritized. For casino games that use the Random Number Generator (RNG) in determining game outcomes, the MGA will double-check the performance of the RNG program used to ensure the casino owner is not manipulating the results. fruit. Similarly, with games of chance such as blackjack, roulette, or baccarat, the MGA will also monitor these games to give players a fair chance to win and ensure the results are not tampered with.

In addition, for the slot machines market, the MGA will intervene to ensure that the casino accurately displays key game parameters, including RTP and volatility, as many players rely on two parameters to find the suitable game for their budget. Also, as RTP and volatility impact game results and player profits, casino owners also need to ensure they provide accurate data and don't fake numbers to cheat players' winnings.

So, if you are gaming at MGA-certified casinos, you can be assured of fairness in games and events.

Player funds separated

An interesting detail for MGA -licenced casinos is that casino owners are forced to separate player funds from the casino's operating budget. It is a mandatory requirement to protect the player's assets when the casino has serious financial problems or is in danger of bankruptcy. If the money in the player's betting pool is segregated from the casino's operating budget, it will be safe and fully refunded to the player in the event of casino bankruptcy. The MGA only licences casino operators that meet this requirement, and it is important for players to insure their deposits.

Operator accountability

Operator accountability refers to the fact that they cannot ignore and are forced to account for player accusations directed at their gambling business. Licenced operators who report violations of the organisation's regulations will be held accountable for their actions, and irresponsible or illegal behaviour will be punished.

The importance of operator accountability cannot be underestimated, as, without it, the MGA would not be able to protect players' interests in disputes with casino operators. At the same time, it also emphasizes the organisation's operational goals by enhancing the power of players in the balance of fairness, contributing to the promotion of online casinos to provide a fair and responsible gaming experience for gamblers.

Reliability of Malta gambling licence

Malta was the first country to pass the Lottery and Other Games Act, laying the important foundation for today's online gambling regulation. The casino regulator is one of the best-established jurisdictions and provides a formal framework for online casino operators to follow. The regulations set forth by the MGA are rigorous and structured, thereby creating a healthy gambling market for players and operators on an open, fair and honest basis.

With its leading position in the industry and over 20 years of development experience, the organisation has built a strong reputation in the global gambling market. MGA's licence is one of the most secure and trustworthy for land-based or online directories. In addition, the organisation also works to ensure that the area of communication positively impacts development in Palestine and supports the activities of the community to take responsibility and support.

In short, the Maltese licence is clear proof that it gives players peace of mind that they can enjoy safe, reliable, and fair gaming. Most of today's high-reputation casinos are certified by the Malta Gaming Authority.

How to find out if a casino is regulated by the MGA

There are two ways for you to verify that the casino you are playing is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. The first way is to consult the casino's introduction, where honest casinos will provide their full licence to do business. If you are still not confident enough because you think they may present a fake licence, try the second way.

The second way is that players can access the search registry on the Malta Gaming Authority website. Players can access the MGA homepage and search for the casino's name or its URL code to see if it is indeed MGA-certified. If you cannot find the casino name on the website, there is a high chance that the casino has forged an MGA licence.

Players can report this directly to the MGA if this is the case, where the casino owner has fraudulently listed fake gambling logos and licences to trick players into thinking it's legit. As a result, organisation employees can check against and punish operators who commit fraud.

Issues you can raise and how to complain to MGA about a casino

If a player feels he has been treated unfairly for any reason and does not receive a satisfactory answer from the casino, he or she may appeal directly to the MGA. The organisation will consider any reason, including winning disputes, bonus amount disputes, payment issues, ID verification issues, misrepresentation of bonus offers, account closures, casino terms and conditions, and other customer support issues. As long as you feel it's not fair to play at the casino, the MGA will support you.

To file a casino complaint with the MGA, you can file a formal complaint with the MGA through the organisation's online gaming support form posted on their website. However, ensure the casino cannot resolve your complaint satisfactorily before reporting it to the MGA.

Conclusion

The licence from the Malta Gaming Authority is considered one of the safest and most trusted licences in today's online gambling world. This organisation was established in 2001 and has always ensured a fair and transparent online playing experience for all gamblers. If your casino gets a licence from the MGA, you can rest assured about your online gambling experience and avoid fraud's dangers.

