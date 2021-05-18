There are various elements that add up to make a particular casino the go-to space for some entertainment. From the selection of games on offer to responsible gaming, customer support and bonuses available, all are ingredients that make a casino successful.

Another important element is payments. Does a casino allow for quick yet safe registration and payment? Is a casino quick with making a player’s winnings available?

Siirto is a new payment method that is gaining a lot of popularity in Finland – especially because it makes the transfer of money convenient, efficient and safe, from sending gifts to friends and relatives, making payments and wagering at casinos that accept such payments.

An updated list of reliable transfer casinos – which are also increasing in popularity – can be found at Siirto Kasinot.

With Siirto, you can transfer money in seconds, up to a maximum of €3,000. To send money or make a payment, all you need is the payee’s phone number – you don’t have to know their account number.

Over one million people in Finland already use Siirto payments. And more users are signing up – safe in the knowledge that this payment method allows them to buy, transfer money or have some fun safely. For online payments with Siirto, users don’t need to give their payment card details or any personal details.

To use Siirto, users only have to make a few simple steps: log into OP-mobile and select ‘new payment’; select ‘make a Siirto payment’; enter the payee’s phone number or select a payee from your phone’s contacts; enter the amount and confirm payment. Users can also send a payment request to someone – to do this, users just need to add an amount and then select the ‘request’ function.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.