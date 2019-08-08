Historically, markets have seen Switzerland known to be a safe haven for investors worldwide for decades, if not centuries. In the current macroeconomic context of the more aggressive trade policies set up by Trump with China, the United Kingdom uncertain of its future, and Germany weakening, is Switzerland still safe?

The fact that Switzerland is in the centre of Europe, has stable politics and is relatively open economically speaking, have all helped and continues to help draw foreign monies into Switzerland.

Switzerland being a small, open economy means it is more likely to experience strong negative effects if there is a deterioration in global trade flows which is occurring with the continuation of the Trump-Xi trade war.

This is partially reflected in the case presented by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) for keeping their interest rates to a level of -0.75%. This means that any bank deposits at the central bank of Switzerland will be charged for rather than given interest.

Apart from hedging against the trade war, the low monetary policy also helps to strengthen the Swiss Franc to a point where it cannot be a competitive exporter of its services and high value-added goods such as medical products.

The Swiss exported predominantly to Euro-denominated countries and the United States and the Swiss Franc is staying at a competitive rate compared to both the United States dollar and the European Union Euro.

While this competitive foreign exchange rate aids Switzerland in maintaining its balance of trade, and strong exporting nature, it is truly thanks to the nature of its high-value-added exports that Switzerland is able to combat the storms of international trade and protect its position of stability. It is much more difficult to displace high-value-added trade than low-value-added.

On another note, with a global slowdown appearing more and more likely, and global policymakers looking at ways to combat this with further monetary easing – both conventional and unconventional measures - looks likely though maybe not appreciated, as is being seen in the many discussions taking place about the role of fiscal policy.

Switzerland is well-placed to use a fiscal stimulus package as its debt-to-GDP ratio is reaching historic lows of 27.7%, with budget surpluses regularly being posted.

All this being said, there is no doubt that the effects of the trade war are decreasing global growth and deteriorating business for global exporters. Hence, countries such as Germany and Switzerland could continue to see a slight deterioration in their economies through the knock-on effects.

Then again, Switzerland has in its favour that it can avoid the worst of these effects due to its competitive currency management, strong fiscal position and location on the international value-added chain.

This confirms the assumption made by many investors that their assets will be safe in Switzerland, through its stable politics and the aforementioned reasons. Nonetheless, investors should remain cautious especially in times of uncertainty in the markets that are being seen.

Disclaimer: This article was issued by Maria Fenech, Credit Analyst at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.