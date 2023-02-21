The online gambling market in Canada has flourished in recent years, with more operators opening their operations in the market. Today, we see more established brands from Europe joining in to provide Canadian players a good online casino experience, and with certain gaming licences in place, players can enjoy various online casinos in a safe manner rather than being limited to land-based or casinos with a presence only in Canada.

This article will provide you with details on how Canada became a global market for the online casino industry and what to look for when choosing a legit casino in Canada.

The importance of licences

By checking if the casino has a licence, it tells players straight away if the operator is a legit business and conducts fair play. Canada lacked a licensing system until recently, when AGCO was introduced in the province of Ontario on April 4, 2022.

This set Canada on a path towards providing players in Ontario with safe choices, where the online casino can apply for a licence by having several checks in place, all monitored by the regulatory body.

Other provinces in Canada are yet to see a regulation set by each province, which currently makes every real money online casino in Canada available in these regions. This is why it’s important for players to verify that the casino itself has any other licences in place and conducts fair play in other countries.

How do players know a casino site is safe?

There are several ways of knowing if a casino is a legit operator and conducts fair business, and that starts with the licences. Today, there are several licences that show legitimate and fair conduct, one of them being the MGA licence. The MGA licence has become one of the strongest licencing models due to Malta being a gambling hub for many companies that are active in several markets.

When these operators enter new markets, players can be assured that everything is handled fairly, from payments to safety on site to slots being monitored. Players also have an added layer of support with certain checks in place that promote safe gambling. As a result, it is advised to select a licensed operator over other entities.

Advantages players get by using licensed casinos in Canada:

Player protection: A licence ensures that the casino takes care of its players by having certain tools in place. Players are meant to stay within their means, not exceed any limits, and not gamble recklessly. Deposit and payment methods: Licensed casinos offer a wide range of different secure payment options, where the money is safe, in contrast to unlicensed brands, which tend to have a slim variety of banking options. Fairness: The casino games are monitored to ensure fairness and the right payouts. Customer support: The casinos that hold licences have professional and helpful support agents who should be available around the clock for any necessary help that the players might need.

Conclusion

In today’s market, it goes without saying that players should use licensed casinos, yet there are still shady operators that makes their way in without authorisation. Overall, the market is heading towards more legislations towards online gambling which will ensure players safety and Canada has taken a huge step towards a more secure way of online gambling.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.