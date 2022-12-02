For new or experienced players looking for a bit of gaming fun online, the way to go is to spend their time, money and effort at licensed online casinos.

The benefits of doing this are plenty. But let’s first start by looking at the other end of the spectrum – unlicensed casinos. Playing here may look attractive at first – but a closer look will reveal that these are normally run by dubious characters or groups who are operating outside the law and outside the context of any regulatory oversight. This means that players gambling at unregulated casinos are risking their money, personal information and identity. Just consider that, apart from such risks, when players win at unlicensed casinos, they could end up not being able to cash their winnings. So gambling at unlicensed casinos is always a lose-lose situation.

On the other hand, safe online casinos are reputable and offer players safety and trust – by playing at licensed casinos, players are safe in the knowledge that a casino has met all the legal requirements for operating in their country or region.

Regulated online casinos operate with a gaming licence – many jurisdictions offer operators the possibility of getting a licence, with one of the strongest ones worldwide being that issued by the Malta Gaming Authority. A gambling licence allows an operator to engage in gambling activity legally – and ensures that players can engage in responsible gaming, while availing of excellent customer care, safe withdrawal or deposit systems, and a wide selection of reputable games.

Customer care is also a critical element at licensed online casinos. Players contact customer care service if they have issues or concerns on particular games, finances and anything related to player experience. And reputable operators ensure that their customer service is available 24/7 to give players expert advice in different languages and on various platforms, including phone, live chat and e-mail.

On the other hand, players shouldn’t expect unlicensed casinos to offer top-notch customer service, if at all. And that’s because it’s in the interest of an illegal operator to make contacting their customer service a challenging endeavour – especially when the issue is finance-related.

Speaking of finance, while unlicensed online casinos offer limited, dodgy and untrustworthy payment gateways, licensed casinos allow players to make efficient deposits and withdrawals using the most secure and effective banking methods.

Another upside of playing at a legal casino is that players can take advantage – safely – of bonuses and promotions. And that makes gambling at an online casino more fun – at a legal casino, players can relax, enjoy the games and boost their bankroll through great bonuses and promos.

That fun element is also boosted through the selection of games – credible online casinos can partner with official and recognised software vendors, and such collaborations translate into the availability of the best games, from the traditional and classic table games to new and thrilling themed slots. And that gives players the best gaming experience possible.

There are thousands of online casinos – but not all online casinos are equal. Therefore, players should only have fun at licensed, legal casinos – as only these can offer a safe, secure and fun gaming experience.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk