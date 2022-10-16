Since 1996, Aġenzija Sedqa’s strategy at the place of work focused on raising awareness on addictions and self care at the workplace through its programme called S.A.F.E. – Skills for Addiction Free Employees.

By engaging in this training and investing in the S.A.F.E programme, the company will also benefit from job retention, increase in employees values, increase employees well being, and reduce job turnover.

This programme offers informative sessions to managers/supervisors and employees on addictions and self-care. Topics include: alcohol and its effects; drugs and their effects; gambling; wise use of technology; stress management; bullying at the workplace; skills for the parent employee/work-life balance; and approaching the employee with addiction difficulties.

The S.A.F.E. programme focuses on the introduction or review of the company’s Substance Abuse and Gambling Policy. It also provides a functional referral system to Aġenzija Sedqa’s Care services for employees who might be experiencing problems related to addictions that may be having an impact on the place of work.

The Foundation for Social Welfare Services is a corporate partner with the Malta Employers Association and it is also a member of the E.N.W.H.P. (European Network for Workplace Health Promotion).

For more information contact Agenzija Sedqa on 2388 5110, Facebook: Sedqa Malta and LinkedIn profile: Agenzija Sedqa S.A.F.E.