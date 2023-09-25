The earthquake that shook Morocco on September 8 caused unbelievable destruction and immense loss of life. Nearly 3,000 people have died and an estimated 6,000 injured and the number of casualties is still increasing.

Many have seen their homes destroyed. Most of the buildings in the affected areas could not withstand the seismic impact of the quake and collapsed. Many families have been forced to seek shelter and sleep outside. Entire areas around Marrakech are still inaccessible due to obstructed roads and the presence of rubble and debris.

Only a few days later, the Maghreb was further devastated by another natural phenomenon, the “Mediterranean hurricane” Daniel. The violent flood that hit the northeastern coast of Libya caused havoc in Derna.

The record-breaking rainfall destroyed two dams located along the Wadi Derna River and the resulting overflow invaded and destroyed a quarter of the city.

The latest estimates indicate 5,500 victims but international humanitarian agencies and local medical centres have declared there is a possibility of the death toll reaching 10,000 to 20,000 people.

These disasters make us reflect on the importance of developing skills and systems to implement proper disaster risk reduction measures (DRR). MOAS has developed tailor-made training courses and unique tools and equipment to respond to the problems caused by floods and fire in refugee camps around the world.

The urgency and necessity of focusing on these specific interventions is now even more evident. Ensuring that these communities are properly equipped for these disasters has the potential of saving many lives, both in the prevention and emergency phases.

My thoughts go to the families of the victims of these disasters and to those who have lost everything and who will be forced to start from scratch. Some will do so in their own land, others will decide to go elsewhere and leave their home country. In countries like Libya, apart from the natural tragedies, its people have to also deal with the weight of an already existing difficult humanitarian and political situation.

All of the factors listed above will inevitably have an effect on migratory routes in the central Mediterranean and on first landing territories. It is also becoming increasingly necessary to work on preventing situations of inhuman overcrowding, such as those experienced in recent days on the island of Lampedusa, which is serving as the de facto gateway to Europe.

How many more people will have to drown in the Mediterranean before we understand the urgency of acting in a cohesive manner?

We cannot stress enough that we must not ignore the need to face the migration issue in the Mediterranean from an EU perspective and to establish a European search and rescue mission where humanitarian organisations can be of great support, while implementing fair distribution and burden sharing mechanisms.

The events of recent days, coupled with the increased controls at the border between Italy and France, show us that the resources for tools such as drones are available but are being used to protect borders rather than save lives.

MOAS is well acquainted with the importance and potential that such technologies have in intercepting and rescuing people through the experience garnered in its SAR operations conducted between 2014 and 2016.

Ten years after the dramatic drowning of 378 people off Lampedusa, every single European State continues to preserve its own borders, ignoring the need to save human beings and to act in solidarity both towards those who wish to reach European territories and towards other member States.

Even today, the adoption of safe and legal routes that can allow safe and controlled access to Europe remains a mirage, an academic exercise in good practice championed by some praiseworthy projects but never seriously taken into consideration by European politics. How many more people will have to drown in the Mediterranean before we understand the urgency of acting in a cohesive manner with respect for the dignity of those who have no choice but to flee?

Regina Egle Liotta Catrambone is director and co-founder of MOAS, Migrant Offshore Aid Station.