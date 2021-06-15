The internet and wide availability of mobile devices has fuelled the rise of various sectors, from home delivery to online shopping, how we consume news and entertainment, and online gambling.

For those looking for a spot of entertainment, online gambling can be a bit of a jungle – especially if players are new to the space. In this case, new players would do well to do a bit of research by referring to sites such as Pelikasinot – that way, they can learn the difference between the main types of casinos and be able to choose what casino best suits their taste and budget.

Casino gambling has been around for ages – but online casinos have brought with them a wave of disruption, dramatically increasing the different types of betting and gambling, while enriching the user experience. From playing card games to casinos and spinning reels, whatever is available in the real world – and more – is also accessible online. Moreover, online casinos tend to have lower minimum bets and also offer players enticing bonuses – which in the real world are usually reserved for high-roller players only.

In order to mimic and enhance the real-world experience, some online casinos also offer live dealer casino games. Thanks to advanced technology, a live dealer can be viewed by players through a live streaming video link – players can then make betting decisions and communicate using, in most cases, a text chat function. This enables the players to experience the game as if they were sitting in a real casino.

The latest technological advancement in online gaming is pay and play casinos. This technology, developed by Swedish payment service provider Trustly, enables players to have instant access to online gaming, as well as to their winnings.

This doesn’t mean that this kind of casino is less safe than others – operators are still obliged to go through formal procedures such as know-your-customer. Pay and play technology enables players to safely make instant deposits and withdraw their winnings quickly through online banking – without having to go through any lengthy registration processes.

When choosing a casino, players also need to check what licence a casino has. A reputable licence that guarantees responsible gaming is key. For instance, Curacao has been providing licensing services since 1996 – and this experience makes a Curacao licence one of the most valued in the gaming industry, also thanks to the fact that the licensing authority of Curacao is known for its thorough procedure when awarding casino licences. The same goes for a licence by the Malta Gaming Authority – the Maltese regulator for land-based and online gaming has, over the years, created a modern, effective and holistic legal framework, that caters for the ever-changing needs of the industry, while safeguarding all players.

So before spinning that slot, players would do well to check out the different types of casino available, in order to stay entertained and safe.



Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.