Diving in Gozo is one of the main pillars of the Gozitan tourism sector. According to the Malta Tourism Authority, 20 per cent of foreign tourists who remain overnight in Gozo practice diving during their stay.

This vital tourism resource has come a long way to establish itself as a leading contributor towards the Gozitan economy. It was sheer determination, unabated resilience and daring investments by Gozitan entrepreneurs who, in the late 1970s, understood the potential of this adventurous sport, took the plunge and created an economic niche. Along the years diving continued to be supported by the Ministry for Gozo, the Ministry for Tourism and the Malta Tourism Authority.

In 1999, the Gozo Tourism Association spearheaded the first scuttling on the south coast of Gozo. On November 12, 1999, the Gozo Channel ferry MV Xlendi was scuttled at Xatt l-Aħmar. Thus, an alternative dive site was offered in the event of strong north westerly winds during the diving season.

This was followed by yet another scuttling, this time a double sinking of two vessels when, on August 12, 2006, the MV Karwela and MV Cominoland were scuttled at Xatt l-Aħmar. It took another 16 years for the fourth scuttling to take place, once again at Xatt l-Aħmar, when, this August 29, the tanker Hephaestus was scuttled, thus turning the Xatt l-Aħmar dive site into a hub of underwater wrecks.

The scuttling of wrecks in Gozo, apart from further strengthening the diving sector, will definitely help reduce the impact on more natural and environmentally sensitive dives sites on the island.

The diving sector was further supported by a hyperbaric unit and improvements at the various dive sites. Numerous marketing, promotional and planning initiatives were taken from time to time by the various tourism stakeholders, including the very recent master plan for diving. All these efforts, coupled by the commitment and investments of the dive centres in Gozo, have established and consolidated diving as the most important economic pillar in the Gozo tourism sector.

Yet, not all is rosy for the diving sector in Gozo. COVID, rising costs, seasonality, the uncertainty brought about by the war in Ukraine and tough competition are serious concerns for the Gozitan diving community.

Diving is also facing challenges that are closer to home. Issues such as overfishing and the lack of enforcement of the marine protected areas around Gozo, both of which mar the diving product.

Other problems include the right of access to the shoreline. In Gozo, the first obvious diving site is Dwejra, followed by stretches on the north coast between Marsalforn and Wied il-Mielaħ. There are nine good shore dives in Gozo. Xatt l-Aħmar and Ras il-Ħobż on the south coast, Blue Hole and Inland Sea on the west coast and Cathedral Cave, Għar il-Qamħ, Billinghurst Cave, Reqqa and Double Arch on the north coast.

However, these last few years, divers have been hindered from accessing the five dive sites on the north coast. The right of access to the north Gozitan shoreline is being denied to the diving community. Whatever the ownership issues, a just solution must be found for the mutual benefit of everyone.

All the above are constraints that we can effectively overcome. As a tourism destination we must find ways to consolidate, sustain and safeguard the thriving diving sector in Gozo.

It is highly commendable that the Gozitan diving product continues to be supported with initiatives such as the recent scuttling. Yet, crucially, diving in Gozo above all needs to be protected, as much as we protect and look after our historical and cultural sites.

Diving in Gozo needs continuous support and backing to keep it innovative and sustainable.

Joe Muscat is CEO of the Gozo Tourism Association.