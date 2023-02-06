While car makers are increasingly concerned about electrification, technology and connectivity, safety remains right at the forefront when a vehicle is being designed.

Each year, safety organisation Euro NCAP puts a whole host of models through various crash tests to assess their safety, with 2022 said to have been one of its busiest years.

It’s now rounded up its ‘best in class’ cars of the year, which are based on their results in the four key protection classes – adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist. Here are the safest cars tested in 2022.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com