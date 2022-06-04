The transport authorities have launched an awareness and enforcement campaign for boat owners and mariners called Fuq il-Baħar, Moħħok Hemm.

This year’s campaign will focus on the use of life jackets, proper use of malls and slipways, notices to mariners, fairways, waste management at sea, playing music at sea, excessive velocity, proper use of swimmer designated zones, the mooring of boats, transportation of boats on a carriage, proper use of kill cords and the cleaning of boats.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, who launched the campaign with director for Maritime Enforcement Patrick Pollacco, thanked maritime enforcement officers for their "tireless work".

Such work in hot weather conditions brought with it long hours away from family, he said.