Over the last few weeks, the outlook for COVID in Malta has transformed from looking into the abyss, with a peak of 500 positive cases in one day, to a much brighter picture, with daily average cases averaging just over 20. This is reflected by the situation in hospital, with far fewer beds occupied by COVID patients.

The situation has improved dramatically thanks to a combination of factors: the new restrictions imposed a couple of months ago, better enforcement of them, the adoption that we are seeing now of a far more logical and gradual relaxation of measures than in the past and, of course, the very efficient vaccination programme.

Malta is currently the most vaccinated nation or territory in Europe, with the exception of Gibraltar. The education campaign managed by the Department of Health has resulted in a huge turnout for the jab, witnessed by the queues that accumulated at the University of Malta vaccination centre.

The island looks set to become one of the very few countries to be given a green light by the UK authorities for travel and tourism.

It is well to note, however, that there are still far more active cases – now standing in the high 200s – than when Malta threw caution to the wind last July. But, more worryingly, the situation in some countries is bleak.

Brazil and South Africa have both been struggling to contain the spread of the virus. Be it a consequence of poor management or denial, new strains have emerged there which are more virulent and seem to have more adverse effects on younger people.

India is nothing short of a disaster, with, yet, another new strain to contend with. Statistics coming out of that vast country are unreliable. One can be sure that the numbers of dead and dying are far higher than the official figures show. The young among them make up a bigger proportion than seen in Malta.

These three countries have one thing in common in relation to this island. They have no direct flights to Malta International Airport, so travellers heading here, whether to work, study or have a holiday, will do so through European airports.

It was reported a few days ago that 30 per cent of those arriving at our ports of entry did not have a COVID-19 negative test in hand. That is not good enough. In announcing the easing of several measures yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said Malta will be requiring visitors to show a negative test or vaccine certificate. It is crucial that this measure is strictly adhered to by the authorities as the tourism season approaches.

Fighting COVID-19, or any dangerous virus for that matter, is a bit like playing chess.

As the local population is vaccinated, a new resistant strain appears abroad. The more the virus circulates among humanity, the more likely it is that a resistant strain will emerge.

Until the local population is safe – and booster vaccine shots tweaked to the new variants hold promise in that regard – some degree of isolation must be practised. Rigorous filtering of incoming passengers must take place and it has to be ensured that any new threats are quickly identified and isolated.

Everyone wants a good summer. The catering, accommodation and entertainment industries are desperate for it.

This will become a reality only if the requirement of a vaccination certificate or negative PCR COVID-19 swab is strictly enforced prior to the departure of inbound travellers. Anybody without one or the other should be denied entry.

This measure will not hinder tourists from coming to Malta. It will actually encourage them.

It is not the time to be lulled into complacency in the heat of summer. Everyone wants to be safe.