The new Ford Puma is the latest Ford model to receive a five-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP independent crash test authority.

The SUV-inspired Puma crossover has earned the highest-possible rating under the more stringent testing protocols introduced in 2018. Puma – including Puma EcoBoost Hybrid variants – is one of eight Ford passenger car models now offering 5-star safety for customers.

Euro NCAP awarded Puma high scores for adult and child occupant protection – with full points in both the side barrier test and more severe side pole tests. Technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking, Intelligent Speed Limiter and Lane-Keeping System were also commended.

Puma is the fifth Ford vehicle to earn the top five-star safety rating in 2019 alongside the Ford Focus, Mondeo (retested against the latest protocols), Kuga and Explorer Plug-In Hybrid models tested earlier this year. Further Ford models with a 5-star result include Fiesta (tested in 2017), Galaxy (2015) and S-MAX (2015).

Euro NCAP awarded Puma a 94 per cent score for adult occupant protection, 84 per cent for child occupant protection, 77 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 74 per cent for safety assist features. Puma scored a maximum 16 points in lateral impact tests, and a maximum 12 points for child restraint system installation.

Puma utilises 12 ultrasonic sensors, three radars and two cameras positioned around the car to deliver a suite of Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies that enhance protection, driving and parking, and are designed to make the driving experience more comfortable, less demanding and safer

The new Ford Puma introduces Ford’s advanced, fuel-saving mild-hybrid powertrain technology alongside class-leading practicality and head-turning design for compact crossover customers.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered using Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology – seamlessly integrating electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine to deliver up to 155 PS.

Styling cues include distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps and athletic lines. SUV-inspired proportions deliver a raised ride-height for a confidence-enhancing driving experience and support class-leading uncompromised luggage capacity of 456 litres.