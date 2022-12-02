Safi residents last week participated in a debate on a proposal to turn the locality's main square into a pedestrian-oriented and greener area.

Some expressed concern over turning roads into one-way streets and loss of parking spaces, but overall, the feedback was quite positive, according to architect Antoine Zammit from Studjurban.

The consultation meeting, held in collaboration with the local council, was briefed about a new traffic management proposal that will seek to deter unnecessary traffic away from the locality while ensuring streets become safer for all users.

Zammit noted that motorists often drove through Safi to get to some other locality.

He will be taking on feedback about proposed bus routes, traffic directionality, and design elements within the piazza.