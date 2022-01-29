Parks Malta is to develop a recreational area in Ħal Safi featuring a picnic area, dog park and garden for residents, the agency said on Saturday.

The area of around 1,165m2 will be regenerated through a €200,000 investment from the Sustainable Development Ministry. Minister Miriam Dalli, Parks Malta director-general Adrian Attard and Safi local council members were all present for the project launch.

Workers will remove invasive plant species in the area and replace them with indigenous shrubs and trees and build a secured space for dog training in the area.

A reservoir that will be used to store rainwater and irrigate the area will also be built, with access improved to ensure people with a disability can enjoy the open space.

The government press release announcing the project did not provide any timelines for the project.

“Sustainability lies at the centre of our projects, as we are equipping this area with efficient systems and making them accessible for everyone. Together with Parks Malta, we look forward to continuing to work and provide more open spaces”, said the minister.

“Parks Malta is committed to continue working with more local councils to provide more open spaces within the community. Now we look forward to seeing the public enjoy these open spaces”, said Attard.