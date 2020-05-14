Residents of Safi, Żurrieq and Kirkop have joined forces to oppose plans for a large building outside the development zone in L-Għadir, Żurrieq.

They have started the Save L-Għadir ODZ campaign, joining the local councils of the three localities which are also objecting to the project, which will see a large tract of pristine agricultural land lost to a private home for the elderly.

They fear the development would then spark off ribbon development of the area.

Moviment Graffitti is supporting the residents’ campaign and has filed a formal objection to this development with the Planning Authority.

According to existing policies, the site can only be used for agricultural activity. There are also several other areas in the vicinity that can host homes for the elderly, the movement said.

"The proposed project will destroy a significant part of the rural, environmental and cultural heritage of the area. It will ruin the natural green belt that serves as a lung to the surrounding villages, thus negatively affecting the quality of life of the residents of Safi, Żurrieq and Kirkop by blocking out much needed clean air, it added.

"Malta cannot afford to continue losing precious natural and agricultural land for speculative projects proposed under the guise of “old people’s homes” which try to exploit existing policy loopholes in order to rake in millions from the development of land that is outside of development zones (ODZ)," it insisted.