Slovakian Peter Sagan won a mass bunch sprint on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia at Foligno on Monday as Colombian Egan Bernal held on to the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Sagan’s Bora-hansgrohe team dominated the final 50km of the 140km race setting a sizzling pace to drop Sagan’s rivals before the finale, where the 31-year-old cruised ahead of the reduced field for the win.

Bernal’s fellow countryman Fernando Gaviria was in second place with Italian Davide Cimolai in third.

