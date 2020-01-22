The Malta Union of Teachers will be reviving the popular children's publication Sagħtar later this year.

Sagħtar had for a long time been a staple teaching tool in Maltese classrooms. Under the MUT's stewardship since 1976, Sagħtar was printed monthly from October to May for 44 years, until spiraling costs forced the publication to shutter in 2015.

Sagħtar was one of the few contemporary Maltese language reading materials suitable for children. The magazine also published snippets of Maltese literature, with its pull-out posters of celebrities and musicians proved to be perennially popular.

The MUT has issued an open call for contributors, calling on teachers, authors and educators who are interested in contributing to the publication.

In a statement, MUT said that the revamped Sagħtar would aim to hit school desks between next October and May 2021 and will include both a physical and digital publication.

"Sagħtar should serve as a source of education for students and a showcase for authors and artists, both established and emergent. Contributions can take on diverse forms, such as written pieces, illustrations, audiovisual material, research and information, recreational material and many more," the statement said.

Potential contributors can register their interest by filling in an online form.