The 2023-24 Premier League resumes with a bang this weekend as pacesetters Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash that could have a huge bearing on this season’s title race.

At present, Floriana are enjoying a three-point lead over champions Ħamrun Spartans and a win on Saturday for Mauro Camoranesi’s clan could see the Greens make a significant step towards reclaiming the crown of Malta champions.

On the other hand, Ħamrun Spartans have no margin of error this afternoon and Luciano Zauri’s team will be hellbent on handing the Greens their first defeat in this season’s championship and join them at the top of the standings.

Floriana have been without a doubt the most in-form team in the Premier League this season as apart from being the only team with an unbeaten record, they boast the best scoring record with 25 goals, also holding the top defence with only four goals conceded.

