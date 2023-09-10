The Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) Sailing School has long been a hub for sailing enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.

Today, thanks to the combined efforts of the Agora Foundation, Yachting Malta and Transport Malta, the club is exploring new horizons by making sailing accessible to individuals with disabilities.

This is being made possible through the donation of a Hansa 303 class boat by the Agora Foundation and a special hoist by Transport Malta. This represents a significant step towards inclusivity, ensuring that the joy of sailing can be enjoyed by everyone.

Sailing is not just a sport; it’s a lifestyle that fosters a profound connection to the water, wind, and the boat itself. The addition of the Hansa 303 class boat to the RMYC Sailing School’s fleet opens doors for individuals with disabilities, making it possible for them to experience the exhilaration and serenity of sailing on their own terms.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com