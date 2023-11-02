For an ambitious company, sailing towards the horizons of internationalisation, should always be a primary goal. And this is particularly the case for an organisation that centres its service offering around the provision of maritime activities.

Set up in 2011, MaritimeMT aims to be a globally accessible maritime campus that offers accredited training and career solutions in the field of maritime industry.

“MaritimeMT’s dedication to providing high-quality education to seafarers hinges on its strong focus on delivering superior educational experiences, staying abreast with industry trends, and consistently addressing the evolving needs of its customers.,” says Pauline Micallef, CEO at MaritimeMT.

Pauline Micallef, CEO, MaritimeMT

The maritime industry is continually evolving, and this brings with it countless opportunities. In order to capitalise on this evolution, MaritimeMT carries out comprehensive market research to better understand market dynamics, fosters a diverse and extensive business network, and adopts a proactive approach. “In order to maintain our position as industry leaders in maritime education, and with internationalisation as our key goal, we have dedicated substantial time and effort to uphold the highest standards of compliance through our quality management system. This ensures our local and international operations always operate with the same high-quality and consistent standards”.

MaritimeMT has expanded its physical presence on an international scale by establishing branches in Italy and Greece. These ventures are in the form of partnerships with existing institutions and with whom MaritimeMT creates synergies and opportunities for further growth in the maritime education sector.

“Before embarking on our internationalisation efforts, we conduct in-depth analysis of potential markets, through which we identify various demand opportunities for maritime training services,” says Micallef. “Building strategic partnerships, both locally and internationally, is also fundamental in laying a solid foundation for our overseas ventures”.

“We also carry out extensive due diligence and ensure that our strategic partners strategy is aligned with that of MaritimeMT. For a partnership to be successful, it’s imperative to ensure that goals, objectives, and the teams themselves are synchronised. To facilitate this, our team and those of our international strategic partners meet regularly face-to-face to conduct alignment exercises to ensure that our operations are aligned.”

MaritimeMT aims to be a globally accessible maritime campus.

“Out of all the stages in MaritimeMT’s internationalisation process, the implementation of the quality management system presents the greatest challenge,” Micallef explains. “However, this was facilitated, by MaritimeMT’s strong foundation and robust structure.”

Cultural awareness and effective communication are also important for a company seeking to expand into new markets.

“Finding the right partner is not always easy, primarily due to difference in values and organisational culture that are often encountered. Although we expanded our operations in Europe, we still had to address cultural differences that might have had an impact on our performance,” says Micallef.

MaritimeMT at an event abroad.

Cultural intelligence is a key driver of success in the global arena. “MaritimeMT values respect and collaboration and prioritises cultural sensitivity in our operations. We encourage our employees to understand and respect diverse cultural norms. This adaptation fosters strong relationships with customers and partners worldwide” elaborated Pauline Micallef.

Micallef further outlines additional critical aspects that are essential for a company seeking international expansion.

“Comprehensive market research, an adaptable business model and an extensive business network are key to internationalise your business” emphasised Micallef.

“Moreover, it is essential to guarantee that the local operations are organised in a way that prepare you for international operations. You cannot have a weak operational set-up in Malta and attempt to extend it abroad, as it is bound to result in failure. Hence, it is vital that in the pursuit of global expansion, a robust operation is already well established in Malta.

Additionally, promoting a culture of open communication and collaboration within your team is equally essential”.

MaritimeMT benefitted from TradeMalta’s support to companies looking to expand their operations internationally.

“During the past years TradeMalta has been instrumental, in assisting MaritimeMT and various other Maltese businesses in accessing new emerging markets. TradeMalta plays a pivotal role in supporting local businesses as they embark on their international market ventures by providing expert guidance on market research, facilitating networking opportunities, and offering financial support through a range of incentive schemes. This significantly eases the financial burden associated with global expansion.

“TradeMalta is a valuable partner in reaching international markets and navigating the complexities of expanding businesses across borders. Their unwavering support continues to be a cornerstone of our success in the international field.”

MaritimeMT’s future plans include further consolidation of its global presence, continuous innovation in maritime education and also offering multi-level customer support to effectively guide its customers on their maritime career journey.

“We aim to broaden and expand our service offerings by leveraging emerging technologies and addressing evolving industry needs,” says Micallef. “Collaborating with other international strategic partners and actively contributing to the development of global maritime standards remains a focal point. Our long-term vision is to become a globally accessible training centre”.