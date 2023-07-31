Fifteen-year-old Katrina Micallef wrote history for Maltese sailing and the Royal Malta Yacht Club when she finished in third place at the U16 2023 ILCA 4 Youth World Championships, hosted by the Nautical Club of Volos & Argonauts in Greece.

Micallef, who recently moved up to the ILCA 4 Class, having obtained several years of racing experience in the Optimist Class, finished in 12th place overall, in a 150-strong fleet. 

Last June, Micallef also won the gold medal in the  Games of the Small States of Europe, which took place in Malta.

Throughout the six-day championship, crews experienced a variety of sailing conditions with wind speeds ranging from 6 to 14 knots. 

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

