A sailor was seriously injured while out at sea on Saturday morning as the ship he was on sailed out of the Freeport.

The 38-year-old Turkish man was brought to shore by members of the Civil Protection Department and then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

He is believed to have been injured when a rope got tangled around his leg at around 6.30am.

Magistrate Astrid Grima is leading an inquiry into the case.