Maltese sailors have always done the country proud in GSSE history and this time around Team Malta is expected to feature prominently among the medal contenders in the various categories to be held at St Paul’s Bay.

Coach Zach Zammit said that the Maltese sailors have been going through a detailed training programme and the indications look very positive in both the optimist and ILCA classes.

“The past two-and-a-half years have been very busy for the Maltese national team,” he said.

“Numerous training camps were held in Malta and abroad with the assistance of both foreign and local coaches. The federation assisted with logistics and liaising with foreign coaches to ensure that at least every two months, a training clinic or camp was held.

“Moreover, the team attended numerous international regattas over these two years. Training camps for Optimist included assistance from Simone Ricci, coach of three-time world champion Marco Gradoni, while top Olympic coaches Goncalo Pereira de Carvalho and Adonis Bougiouris assisted the ILCA class.

