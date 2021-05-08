Today is the last day of the three-day feast of the Blessed Sacramnet, known as Kwaranturi, at Saint Augustine church in Victoria.

Masses are being celebrated at 7 and 7.30am and 6.30pm. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held between 7.45am and noon and from 3 to 6.30pm.

The church of St Augustine is situated in St Augustine Square.

The church is part of the Augustinian monastery situated on its left side. The order of St Augustine is the oldest religious order in Gozo. Before establishing themselves in Victoria the order lived in Xagħra near a small church dedicated to the Seven Joys of Mary.

In the 17th century, the church was rebuilt and the monastery enlarged. The church was finished some time between 1662 and 1666. The church was consecrated by the Bishop of Malta Vincenzo Labini on May 12, 1782.

The main attraction is the titular altar piece depicting Augustine of Hippo, John the Baptist and William I, Duke of Aquitaine. It was painted by Mattia Preti in 1694 and paid for by Giovanni Gurgion.

One of the great benefactors of the church was the Governor of Gozo Fra Gerolamo Albergotti.

Saint Augustine church Prior, Adeodato Schembri, said the Augustinian community in Gozo is of great service to the people who live in the vicinity of the church.

The friars administer the sacraments and liturgical services all year round, where the attendance of the faithful is very encouraging. Among the many devotees who attend the church reguarly are those who have great devotion to Saint Rita of Cascia.

Tens of people visit the church to pay their respects to the saint during the 15 Thursdays in preparation of the feast proper.