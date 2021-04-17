The seventh lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of Saint Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held at Saint Dominic parish church, Valletta, on April 22, at 6.45pm.

The lectures deal mainly with various aspects of the life of Saint Dominic and the Dominican Order.

The speaker of the seventh lecture will be Fr Salvinu Caruana, OSA.

The subject of the lecture will be Ir-Regola ta’ Santu Wistin u l-Ordni Dumnikan (The Rule of Saint Augustine and the Dominican Order).

The lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this particular event.

It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of Saint Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

Saint Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221. The lectures can be followed on Facebook or Radju Xeb-er-ras FM 90.8.