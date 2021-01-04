French goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier’s contract has been terminated by Saint-Etienne four months after he was suspended for insubordination, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

Les Verts’ former captain Ruffier, 34, last featured for the side in February and was banned for six days in July for turning up late to training.

In November he was permanently suspended for leaving an individual training session early, with his deal set to finish next June.

