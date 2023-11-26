Saint James Eye Clinic, a leading specialised centre in Malta, has been re-awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The eye clinic received this certificate for the first time in 2020. ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised standard for quality management systems, focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction, continuous improvement and efficient processes.

This certification, therefore, acknowledges Saint James Eye Clinic’s commitment to providing exceptional ophthalmological care, ensuring patient safety andcontinuously enhancing its ser­vices, while adhering to international standards. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification involved a comprehensive evaluation of the clinic’s quality management system, including rigorous audits and assessments conducted by independent third-party experts. The certification process covered various areas of the clinic’s operations, such as patient care, medical processes, infrastructure and support services.