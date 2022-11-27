Stephen Brincat has been appointed director of oncology services at Saint James Hospital.

Brincat graduated from King’s College Hospital Medical School, London, in 1979. He trained in general medicine at the hospitals of King’s College and St Thomas and in radiotherapy and oncology at The London Hospital. In 1986, he was appointed consultant clinical oncologist at Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi. He took up the post of consultant in radiotherapy and oncology in the Department of Health, Malta in 1988 and was chairman of the Department of Oncology for 17 years.

Brincat established a busy and successful clinical research programme over several years at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital. Between 1990 and 1997 he was secretary and vice president of the Medical Association of Malta and was nominated as the WHO National Focal Point For Cancer in 1993. Additionally, he was instrumental in setting up the Malta Cancer Foundation that donated hundreds of thousands of euros to the public oncology service for the purchase of equipment and staff training.

Brincat retired from the public service last March and is currently a lecturer in oncology at the University of Malta. In his present role, he is responsible to oversee the expansion and upgrading of the oncology services in the Saint James Hospital Group.