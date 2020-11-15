Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education is celebrating a double anniversary – the first private institution to offer the possibility for Maltese students to read for a degree in computing 35 years ago and 20 years since the institute has been accepting students for the University of London degrees in commerce and computing.

The artist with the finished sculpture in his workshop in Guardamangia.

To commemorate this special double event Saint Martin’s Institute, a licensed educational institution in Ħamrun, has commissioned artist Ġanni Pace to create an image of its eponymous Saint Martin (of Tours) while nodding to his adoption as the patron of our institution.

Pace was born in Valletta in 1946 and studied at the Malta School of Art under George Borg. He also gained invaluable experience from Marco Montebello and John Spiteri Sacco. Pace assimilated their techniques but adopted Josef Kalleya’s vision and concept: a traditional technique coupled with a mystic vision. His art has been described as one of fantasy, imagination, a romantic vision that runs riot with passion, feeling, emotion and sentiment.

Considered to be one of Malta’s veteran artists, Pace is the author of many religious statues. However, he is fascinated by Greek mythology and also draws inspiration from patterns created by smoke as it wafts through the air.

Among his most renowned works is a sculpture in support of the underprivileged and emarginated in society at the Millennium chapel in Paceville, children at play near St Joseph School, Blata l-Bajda and a monument celebrating the unborn child in Naxxar.