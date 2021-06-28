The Euro 2020 quarter-final in Saint Petersburg on Friday will go ahead as planned, Russia’s tournament organisers told AFP Monday, as the city posted a new pandemic high for daily virus deaths.

“The quarter-final will take place as planned,” the press service of the organising committee in Saint Petersburg said.

A UEFA spokesperson told AFP that the surging outbreak “changes absolutely nothing” and “there are no plans to change the location of the match”.

Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and one of the country’s main virus hotspots, has seen a surging outbreak due to the highly transmissible Delta variant first identified in India.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta