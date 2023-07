Allan Saint-Maximin has confirmed he is to leave Newcastle before an expected move to the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

The French winger, heavily linked with a £30 million ($38.5 million) move to Al-Ahli, posted a farewell message on his Instagram account.

In it he professes his love for the Premier League club and reflects on their journey from relegation strugglers to last season’s impressive fourth-placed finish.

