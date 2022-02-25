Southampton pushed Norwich deeper into relegation trouble as the Premier League’s bottom club slumped to a 2-0 defeat at St Mary’s on Friday.

Che Adams rewarded Southampton’s first half dominance with the opener before Oriol Romeu finished off the Canaries with first goal for the club since October 2020.

Norwich have lost nine of their 12 league games, leaving them stuck five points from safety.

