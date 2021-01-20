Southampton will be at home to Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 2-0 win over coronavirus-hit Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Dan N’Lundulu marked his first senior start for the Saints with a maiden goal for the club in the 17th minute at their St Mary’s ground before England’s James Ward-Prowse put the result beyond doubt a minute from time.

The Saints will have little time to enjoy this victory as their tie with Arsenal, a repeat of the 2003 FA Cup final won 1-0 by the Gunners, takes place at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Third-tier Shrewsbury were playing their first competitive match since December following a raft of coronavirus cases and were without manager Steve Cotterill after he had spent time in intensive care due to Covid-19.

