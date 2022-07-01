Sainz edges revived Hamilton in second Silverstone practice

Carlos Sainz outpaced local hero Lewis Hamilton in Friday’s second practice at the British Grand Prix, his Ferrari edging the revived Mercedes by one tenth of a second on a rain and wind-affected day.

The Spaniard, recording his first session-topping time since the Australian Grand Prix in April, clocked a best lap in one minute and 28.952 seconds to beat the seven-time world champion, who appeared to have rediscovered his verve, by 0.163 seconds.

Another Briton, Lando Norris of McLaren, was third fastest for McLaren, ahead of world champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso was sixth for Alpine ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, George Russell in the other Mercedes, Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

For Hamilton, who lost a piece of his car’s bodywork in the final minutes, it was a solid demonstration of the potential of his Mercedes.

