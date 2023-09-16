The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was quickest in Saturday’s final practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen and Red Bull again struggled for pace.

Verstappen’s best was only fourth on the time sheets, 0.313 sec behind Sainz’s hot lap of 1min 32.065sec.

George Russell’s Mercedes and the McLaren of Lando Norris also crossed the line ahead of the runaway championship leader.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who won in Singapore a year ago, was only eighth fastest.

The Red Bulls have been unstoppable so far in 2023, winning all 14 grands prix, with Dutchman Verstappen taking the chequered flag 12 times, including the last 10 races in a row. His Mexican teammate Perez has won the other two.

