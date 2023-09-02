Carlos Sainz is gunning to end dominant Max Verstappen’s record run of Formula One wins after delighting Ferrari’s passionate army of home fans on Saturday by claiming pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.

Spaniard Sainz will start at the front of the grid for the first time this season after pipping by 0.013 seconds reigning world champion Verstappen who is hunting a historic 10th straight victory.

Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari took third to start from the second row alongside the Mercedes of George Russell on a great day for Ferrari in front of a typically colourful sea of support.

Sainz trails Verstappen by a whopping 237 points in the drivers’ championship and is yet to claim a podium finish this season.

