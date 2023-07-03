Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton were among eight drivers demoted after race stewards ruled late on Sunday that they had committed track limits violations in the Austrian Grand Prix.

In a race of attrition, punctuated by safety cars, the stewards found they had lost track of some of the violations.

A note from the sport’s governing body FIA said there had been more than 1,200 potential track limits breaches in the race.

In the confusion, Aston Martin filed a post-race protest.

