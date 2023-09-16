Carlos Sainz took pole position in a Ferrari Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix after a dramatic qualifying session where world championship leader Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez failed to make it into the top-10 shootout.

Sainz’s lap of 1min 30.984sec pipped the Mercedes of George Russell by 0.072sec and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who was third, 0.007sec further back.

Red Bull had struggled for pace all weekend but nobody expected Verstappen, who has won the last 10 races in a row, to finish 11th fastest in Q2 and be eliminated along with Perez, who was 13th.

Sainz will start from pole for the second consecutive grand prix after also being fastest at the Italian GP two weeks ago.

