Carlos Sainz reminded Ferrari and their legion of Italian fans to stay focussed and realistic on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second in the Formula One season.

The Spaniard, who came home second behind Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as Ferrari claimed their first one-two since 2019, warned that it will not be as straightforward or easy to win again.

“Even if we got both cars to the top of the podium positions in the opening race, we have to remember that we can’t rule out anyone else from this season’s fight,” he said.

