Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season, while Daniel Ricciardo has signed a “multi-year” deal with McLaren from 2021.

Sainz, 25, will leave McLaren following the 2020 season to partner 22-year-old Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, forming the team’s youngest pairing in the past 50 years.

BREAKING: Carlos Sainz joins Ferrari for 2021#F1 pic.twitter.com/eMy1PGOTce — Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2020

“With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family,” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said in a statement on Thursday.

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties,” he added, referring to the additional challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos... will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves.”

Sainz emerged in pole position to succeed Vettel at Maranello after the German announced Tuesday he was quitting Ferrari after talks over a new contract broke down.

Sainz, whose father, also Carlos, is a two-time world rally champion, has previously driven for Red Bull’s feeder team Toro Rosso and Renault before impressing with McLaren last season.

I’m very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited for my future with the team.



I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I really look forward to go back racing with them this season. pic.twitter.com/UXkTzFzUgV — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 14, 2020

He secured the once all-conquering British team’s first podium place in almost six years in Brazil last year.

Signing Sainz will also end any lingering speculation about six-time champion Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

“I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited about my future with the team,” said Sainz.

“I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season.”