Carlos Sainz outpaced newly-acclaimed double world champion Max Verstappen to top the times for Ferrari in Friday morning’s opening free practice at the United States Grand Prix.
The Spaniard clocked a best lap in one minute and 36.857 seconds to beat Red Bull’s Dutchman by 0.224 seconds with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes, 0.475 seconds adrift.
Lance Stroll was fourth for a revived Aston Martin ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine and George Russell of Mercedes.
Pierre Gasly was eighth for Alpha Tauri ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren and four-time champion Sebatian Vettel, who was 10th for Aston Martin in a session that was largely uneventful as the teams explored the conditions.
The session began in bright and dry conditions with a perfect blue sky overhead and Hollywood film star Brad Pitt in the pitlane as the Alpha Tauri and Aston Martin teams led the way.
