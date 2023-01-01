Three-time winner Carlos Sainz took the overall lead in the car section of the Dakar Rally on Sunday after winning the first stage despite suffering a puncture early on.

Sainz, 60, seeking to add this year’s edition to his wins in 2010, 2018 and 2020 finished 23 seconds faster for his 42nd career stage win than fellow former world rally champion Sebastien Loeb of France.

Saturday’s prologue winner and Sainz’s Audi hybrid team-mate Mattias Ekstrom was third 47sec adrift.

Sainz leads Loeb by 10sec with Ekstrom in third 33sec off the pace.

“Everything went smoothly except for a puncture near the start of the special, which also meant I was extra cautious the rest of the stage,” said Sainz.

