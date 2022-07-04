A beaming Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory in a spectacular triumph in the British Grand Prix on Sunday but his Ferrari team were still left facing questions.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, starting from his maiden pole position on his 150th race, resisted a late-charging Sergio Perez of Red Bull, who recovered from 17th, to take the flag by 3.7 seconds in front of a record 142,000 crowd.

Sainz’s victory ended Red Bull’s run of six consecutive victories.

But after another frustrating afternoon for Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth, there were still questions about Ferrari’s tactics and race management on a day when a one-two finish appeared to be in sight.

Sainz, who spent his early racing career in England, was delighted to gain his maiden F1 win at the high-speed Silverstone circuit where he secured his first victory as a teenager.

“Silverstone is a special place for me,” said Sainz.

