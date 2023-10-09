Bukayo Saka has been ruled out of England matches against Australia and Italy, the English Football Association announced on Monday.

Gareth Southgate included the Arsenal winger, 22, in a 26-man squad last week but he missed Sunday’s 1-0 win against Manchester City after struggling with a hamstring issue during recent matches.

“The forward reported to St George’s Park on Monday alongside the rest of the Three Lions’ squad,” the FA said in a statement.

