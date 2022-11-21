England enjoyed a strong start to their World Cup qualifying campaign as they surged to a 3-0 half-time lead over Iran at the end of the first-half of their Group match.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling put the Three Lions firmly in the driving seat against an Iranian side who failed to make an impact in the opening 45 minutes.

After Harry Maguire hit the bar early on, it was Bellingham who headed England ahead following a fine Luke Shaw cross after 35 minutes.

Saka rammed home the second goal with a fine volley on 44 minutes before Sterling tucked home the third from a Kane cross in stoppage time.

Southgate handed Bukayo Saka a place in England’s starting line-up and kept faith with struggling defender Harry Maguire as the Three Lions kicked off their World Cup campaign against Iran in Doha on Monday.

