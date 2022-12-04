Gareth Southgate recalled Bukayo Saka for England’s World Cup last 16 clash with Senegal on Sunday as Marcus Rashford was dropped despite scoring twice against Wales.

Rashford’s double inspired a 3-0 win over Wales in England’s final Group B match, ensuring their progress to the knockout stages.

But Southgate opted to restore Arsenal winger Saka to his starting line-up at the expense of the Manchester United star, who is England’s leading scorer in this year’s tournament with three goals.

Saka scored in England’s 6-2 win against Iran and played in their goalless draw with the United States before being left out against Wales.

