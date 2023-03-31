Bukayo Saka will re-focus on Arsenal’s Premier League title push on Saturday after enhancing his reputation as one of the world’s top young players with a wonder goal in England colours.

The forward has played a central role in the Gunners’ bid to be crowned champions for the first time since 2004 while also starring for Gareth Southgate’s national side.

No longer merely a promising prodigy from Arsenal’s youth academy, the 21-year-old scored a stunning goal in England’s 2-0 win against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley last Sunday.

In a breathtaking blur of grace and guile, Saka turned away from the Ukraine defence before unleashing a glorious shot that arrowed into the top corner from 20 yards.

It was Saka’s eighth international goal — only Dixie Dean, Jimmy Greaves, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen have netted more for England at such a young age.

For Saka’s Arsenal team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko, at Wembley in his role as Ukraine captain, it was a rare occasion when he was not pleased by the forward’s ability to produce a moment of pure artistry.

