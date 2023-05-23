Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The England forward played a pivotal role in the club’s unsuccessful title push this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions as well as providing 11 assists.

Saka, 21, joined Arsenal as an eight-year-old and has featured in all of the team’s Premier League matches over the past two seasons.

“Dreams don’t come true overnight,” Saka said in Arsenal’s announcement on their social media channels.

